The Manipur Patriotic Party (MPP) on July 28 MPs are visiting the state with their own political and personal agendas, neglecting the crucial task of understanding the root causes of the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The party urged that the 20 Opposition MPs from the newly formed alliance INDIA, who are visiting Manipur to clarify their stance on the longstanding issues that have been affecting the state.

''Given that their parties have held power both at the centre and the state for a considerable time, their responsibility to clearly state the root cause of the present crisis and address Manipur's concerns becomes even more significant,'' it added.

It further said that Manipur has been grappling with two critical concerns illegal immigration and the scourge of Narco-terrorism due to its proximity to the Golden Triangle.

''The Manipur Patriotic Party seeks clear answers from the visiting MPs regarding their proposed measures to effectively address these issues,'' it added.

The party also raised the issue of past inaction by these MPs regarding the critical issues plaguing the state and added, ''We question why these MPs remained silent observers for so long and only express concern now when Manipur is in turmoil''.

The MPP also sought accountability from the visiting MPs regarding the role of the Congress party in contributing to the present violent crisis in Manipur.

''We question why the Congress Party, while ruling at the Centre and State, allowed refugees to resettle in Manipur with voting rights in the 1950s and 1960s, and why they have allowed illegal immigrants to settle in Manipur and obtain Indian citizenship in an illegal and fraudulent manner,'' it added.

It also sought clarification is the Suspension of Operation (SoO) signed between the Myanmar-based Kuki militants and the UPA government under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

''These SoO agreements have turned out to be breeding grounds for militants, significantly contributing to the present violent crisis. The MPs must address why they did not question the SoO at that time and why they have not raised concerns now as well,'' the party said.

