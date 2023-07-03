The Manipur Patriotic Party (MPP) has taken legal action by filing an FIR against Ally Shimray, the administrator of the Facebook group "Southern Nagalim," for circulating false information, impersonation, and defamation. The party discovered that Shimray had been spreading fabricated content using a fake letterhead and forged signature of MPP's General Secretary, with the aim of inciting communal disharmony and worsening the already volatile situation in Manipur. The post has now gone viral, with another Facebook account named "Liangmai Post" actively sharing the malicious content.

Under the caption, "The newly formed Meitei Group, Manipur Patriotic Party warned the smaller Naga tribe for assisting the Kuki Volunteers," Shimray disseminated the false post within the aforementioned Facebook group. The post included a fabricated press communiqué, bearing reference number PC/MPP(Org)/2023/2(a) and dated Imphal, 02/07/2023, along with a fake MPP letterhead. The concocted press release falsely accused MPP of warning the smaller Naga communities, including the Koms, Anals, Chothes, Chirus, and Aimols, residing near Kuki-Zo areas, of dire consequences for allegedly supporting the Kuki-Zo volunteers.

MPP vehemently denies engaging in such petty, narrow-minded, and divisive communal politics. The party categorically states that it did not issue the alleged press communiqué nor make any statements on this sensitive subject. The party believes that the fraudulent document, circulated by "Southern Nagalim" using a counterfeit MPP letterhead and the forged signature of Naorem Mohen, General Secretary (Org), is an attempt to mislead the public, escalate the ongoing crisis, and tarnish the image and reputation of MPP. The party unequivocally condemns the irresponsible actions of Ally Shimray.

In response to this incident, MPP has filed an FIR to initiate legal proceedings and ensure that justice is served. The party has requested the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Imphal West, Manipur, to take appropriate action against Mr. Ally Shimray and the Facebook groups involved, namely "Southern Nagalim" and "Liangmai Post." MPP emphasizes the urgency of addressing this matter promptly, as it is crucial for safeguarding the party's interests and preserving communal harmony in Manipur.

Furthermore, as a precautionary measure, MPP announces that it will be using a new letterhead and an updated version of Naorem Mohen's authorized signature for all future official communications. The party advises Mr. Ally Shimray and other Facebook groups, including "Southern Nagalim" and "Liangmai Post," to refrain from engaging in mindless and immature activities on social media that have the potential to disrupt communal harmony in Manipur and hurt the sentiments of individuals genuinely working towards the betterment of the state.