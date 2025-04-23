Manipur commemorated Khongjom Day 2025 with a solemn ceremony at the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district, paying tribute to the brave heroes of the 1891 war.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the state in honouring the martyrs, laying wreaths at Kheba Hill and the statue of Paona Brajabashi, followed by a gun salute and traditional rituals, including the offering of Tarpon at the Khongjom River.

He also condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

A Guard of Honour and ceremonial tributes marked the day as the Governor, joined by dignitaries including former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, and other senior officials, recalled the valor of Manipuri warriors who fought against British forces in the historic battle.

“Khongjom Day is a tribute to those brave sons of Manipur who sacrificed their lives for our motherland,” the Governor said, calling the battle a symbol of honour, patriotism, and self-determination.

During his address, the Governor condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He also highlighted the state's efforts to restore peace, improve education, rehabilitate internally displaced persons, and create youth employment through the Ministry of Tourism’s 'Hunar Se Rojgar' initiative.

Touching upon key developmental milestones, the Governor noted the inauguration of IT centres in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Senapati districts under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the launch of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' for a drug-free Manipur, and a record allocation under MGNREGA for 2025–26.

In a stirring call to action, the Governor urged the youth to uphold the ideals of justice, equality, and brotherhood, and to honour the sacrifices of Khongjom by building a stronger and united Manipur.