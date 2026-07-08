Manipur pays tribute to two Assam Rifles personnel killed in Ukhrul ambush

The Manipur government on July 8 paid homage to two personnel of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles who were killed in an ambush by unidentified armed assailants in Ukhrul district, with a wreath-laying ceremony held at Imphal International Airport.

The solemn ceremony, organised by the Assam Rifles, was attended by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Additional Director General of Police L Dorjee, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Rajendra Narayan Dash, and other senior civil, police and military officials, who laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the fallen soldiers.

The personnel were identified as Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh, who were killed in the line of duty when their convoy came under attack in Ukhrul district on July 6.

Speaking to India Today NE, Ukhrul Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Marchang W said the ambush took place at around 1.40 pm while a convoy of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles was returning to its base at Shangshak.

"An ambush attack took place on the 40 Assam Rifles convoy on July 6 at approximately 1.40 pm while they were travelling to their base in Shangshak. Two personnel—Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh—sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot," he said.

The officer said senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police, immediately rushed to the scene and secured the area.

He added that a joint search operation involving the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles personnel from Ukhrul and Shangshak was launched soon after the attack. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held amid steady rain, adding to the sombre atmosphere as officials and security personnel bid a final farewell to the two soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Security forces have intensified search operations in the area as investigations into the deadly ambush continue.