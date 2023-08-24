Ahead of his crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed optimism about his state's journey towards normalcy. Singh highlighted the positive impact of the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in restoring peace to Manipur. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's continuous monitoring of the situation has contributed to the significant improvements in law and order.

CM N Biren Singh said, "We take his advice all the time. After listening to PM Modi's and HM Amit Shah's statements in the Parliament, there is peace in Manipur. This is routine work for the rehabilitation and settlement of displaced people. We are here to take the advice of the Home Minister... Law and order situation is improving in Manipur."

The state of Manipur has been grappling with the aftermath of ethnic violence that erupted nearly three months ago, resulting in a toll of over 160 lives lost and hundreds injured. The outbreak of violence was triggered on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March,' organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

With Meiteis constituting around 53 percent of Manipur's population and primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, the tribal groups, including Nagas and Kukis, form 40 percent of the population, mainly inhabiting the hill districts. The delicate demographic balance has been a key aspect in the recent unrest.