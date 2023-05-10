Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister, Dr Sapam Ranjan, on May 10 said that peace has almost been restored in most places of the state.

He said this while addressing a press conference held at the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on the present law and order situation in Manipur.

"Peace has almost been restored in the state of Manipur in most of the places of Manipur. But unfortunately, an encounter took place between Assam Rifles and an unidentified armed man in Dolaithabi under Imphal East district of Manipur,'' he said.

Singh also said that the law and order situation in Manipur has been improving to a great extent as the curfew has been relaxed even up to 6 hours.

He continued and said that surveillance has been conducted continuously to keep law and order under control, adding, ''The state government is also giving priority in the evacuation of stranded people''.

As per Singh, on May 10, a total of 5300 people were taken to a safe zone with the security support of central forces.

''Evacuation process may finish by tomorrow. As many as 2413 students from outside the state had left Imphal for their hometown with the announcement of summer vacation on May 9,'' he added.

He also informed that so far 209 relief camps are opened in various places of Manipur and services for medical and psychological support are also provided to them.

''The Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh had interacted with stranded people presently staying at the relief camp of CRPF Lamphelpat and Khuman Lampak Stadium by physically visiting the camp. During his visit, he assured them to provide all support,'' he said.

He further said that the state government has also recovered 288 arms and 6700 ammunition and cases have been registered.

He appealed to the people of the state to extend their support and cooperation in the restoration of peace, tranquillity, and sense.