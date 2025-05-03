On the second anniversary of the continuing crisis in Manipur, the Manipur People's Convention on Manipur Crisis adopted a series of sweeping resolutions that amount to a stern ultimatum to the Government of India. Asserting the state's territorial and political unity as "non-negotiable," the convention warned that failure to address its demands will force the people of Manipur to "chart their own collective course," potentially altering their relationship with the Indian government.

At the heart of the convention’s declaration is a firm rejection of any attempt — internal or external — to divide or disintegrate Manipur. "Manipur was, is, and shall always remain an indivisible entity," the resolution stated.

The convention, held at Khuman Lampak, Imphal against the backdrop of two years of Manipur crisis, representing a broad spectrum of Manipuri civil society, accused the Centre of deliberate negligence and strategic prolongation of the conflict to serve geopolitical interests, thereby violating the rights and dignity of the state's indigenous population.

Among the key resolutions adopted:

The people formally held the Government of India accountable for its role in perpetuating the crisis, demanding immediate steps to restore peace, law, and order.

The Union Home Minister's recent characterization of the violence as an ethnic clash between Kuki and Meitei communities was condemned as "misleading" and "reductionist."

The Centre was urged to terminate all indirect support to foreign-origin armed groups operating in Manipur under the Suspension of Operation agreements.

The resolution demanded the reinstatement of justice, communication, education, health services, and mobility, which have been suspended for two years.

The people demanded enforcement of free and safe movement across Manipur, noting that prior government assurances have failed.

The convention called for decisive action against illegal armed zones, poppy cultivation, and illegal settlements altering the state’s demography.

The enforcement of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was demanded to counter demographic aggression.

In a detailed human rights charter, the convention outlined urgent steps needed:

The dignified return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs), with full reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Fair compensation to all victims and affected farmers.

Protection of sacred indigenous sites and uninterrupted education for displaced children.

Immediate release of missing persons' status reports.

The convention’s final declaration warned the Centre that continued neglect would constitute abandonment of the people of Manipur, compelling them to take independent action. It further declared that until the resolutions are fulfilled, the people would suspend cooperation with all entities except the central government itself.

The resolutions reaffirmed that the constitutional and moral duty to ensure Manipur’s rights and territorial integrity rests solely with the Government of India, a responsibility that cannot be diluted or outsourced.