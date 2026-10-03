Manipur People's Party backs demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, questions ECI’s independence

The Manipur People's Party (MPP) has backed the nationwide demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the independence of the Election Commission of India has been compromised.

MPP spokesperson Dr Seram Rojesh, along with social activists from Manipur, participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 2. The party said the demonstration was part of a wider campaign led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking Kumar’s resignation.

The MPP alleged that protesters were detained by the Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar, Janpath Road and surrounding areas while participating in the demonstration. Rojesh condemned what he described as the suppression of peaceful protests and said citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble should not be intimidated or subjected to excessive force.

The party also claimed that demonstrations were held in several parts of the country, including Mumbai, where it said Bollywood personalities participated in protests.

MPP questions ECI’s independence

The MPP alleged that the Election Commission is not functioning independently and questioned its institutional autonomy.

Referring to an investigation by The Indian Express into the functioning of the poll panel, Rojesh said the report had raised concerns over the decision-making process within the Election Commission. The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected on multiple occasions to decisions taken by the poll panel.

The MPP demanded greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Election Commission and called for an independent examination of its decisions.

Party raises concerns over SIR and Manipur electoral rolls

The party also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, questioning what it described as the deletion of around 13 crore electors.

The MPP further alleged that a large number of non-Manipuri voters had been included in electoral rolls in Manipur during the revision exercise and called for a transparent and independent investigation.

The allegations come amid a wider national controversy over SIR and changes to electoral rolls. The Election Commission has maintained that its decisions on SIR were taken unanimously, while it has also announced a review of its voter-roll software following concerns raised over the process.

MPP links Manipur crisis to national political concerns

Rojesh also linked the situation in Manipur to what the party described as wider concerns over democratic institutions and governance under the BJP-led government.

Referring to the prolonged violence in Manipur, he alleged that the state had experienced political division and institutional failure and argued that similar concerns over democratic institutions were now being raised at the national level.

The MPP called for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and urged the Centre to take steps to strengthen the transparency, credibility and independence of the Election Commission.

Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner on February 19, 2025, and remains the head of the poll panel.

The MPP also called upon civil society organisations and citizens to remain engaged in defending constitutional rights, electoral transparency and institutional independence.