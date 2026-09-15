Manipur People's Party demands scraping of SoO agreement, calls for equal law enforcement in state

The Manipur People’s Party (MPP) demanded that the BJP-led NDA government immediately abrogate the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed outfits. Releasing an official press statement signed by General Secretary (Media) Karamjit Arambam, the state's oldest regional party urged the government to enforce equal application of law and stop the selective targeting of local village defence guards (Khunngakpas).

Highlighting its legacy as a pioneering regional political force established in 1968—which led state governments in 1972, 1974, and 1990–1992—the MPP stated that lasting resolution requires neutral state institutions rather than relying on community-based armed formations.

The party raised serious concerns over the execution of the SoO framework, alleging that armed groups covered under the tripartite agreement have continued to participate in violence, maintain illegal arms outside designated camps, and receive state protection. MPP argued that accommodating one set of armed groups under negotiated pacts while taking strict action against local Meetei village guards creates a perception of state bias, fueling further ethnic mobilization.

Referencing the landmark Supreme Court judgment in Nandini Sundar & Others v. State of Chhattisgarh regarding the Salwa Judum, the MPP emphasized that the apex court had firmly rejected the policy of arming tribal youth as a counter-insurgency strategy. The party stressed that the state holds a constitutional mandate to protect its citizens through accountable security institutions rather than outsourcing security responsibilities to ethnic armed groups.

To address the situation, the MPP submitted a four-point charter of demands to the government:

Abrogation of the SoO Agreement: Complete cancellation of the Suspension of Operations pact, accompanied by the disarmament, demobilisation, and rehabilitation of all covered armed groups.

Halt Selective Action Against Village Guards: An immediate end to the targeted prosecution of Khunngakpas (village volunteers), demanding that law enforcement operate without discrimination.

Rehabilitation Programme for Village Volunteers: Announcement of a comprehensive, lawful rehabilitation scheme for Khunngakpas to enable peaceful social reintegration, while subjecting serious criminal offences to due process.

A Democratic Mandate for Peace: A commitment to offer the public a democratic and constitutional alternative focused on reconciliation, equal law enforcement, and federal accountability if the current administration fails to act.

Citing its historical precedent from 1972—when the MPP government declared a general amnesty releasing 55 political prisoners for peace—the party asserted that strict lawful governance can coexist with reconciliation. The MPP clarified that its demands are not directed against any specific ethnic community, but seek to ensure equal constitutional protection, demilitarisation, and the rule of law across Manipur.