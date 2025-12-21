Manipur petrol pump dealers issue ultimatum, warn of fresh protest if safety not ensured

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) has served an ultimatum to the government announcing the resumption of its protest through the closure of petrol pumps across the Manipur Valley and adjoining areas, due to government's failure to provide any positive action with regards to persistent bomb threats and extortion attempts.

In a press release issued on Sunday, December 21, the fraternity expressed deep disappointment over the lack of any concrete response to a memorandum submitted to the Governor of Manipur on December 10, 2025. The memorandum had sought urgent intervention against what the dealers described as escalating threats to life and property, including repeated bomb threats and exorbitant illegal demands.

According to the fraternity, despite the gravity of the situation, no effective steps have been taken so far, forcing dealers to unanimously resolve to intensify their agitation by suspending operations until their concerns are addressed through a meaningful and amicable solution.

Clarifying their position, the MPDF emphasized that petrol pump dealers function strictly as authorized agents of the Government and are bound to sell petroleum products at fixed, government-approved rates. Dealers have no authority to alter prices and are legally required to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) on behalf of the State government - Rs 19.56 per litre on petrol (25 per cent) and Rs10.11 per litre on diesel (13.5 per cent) which constitutes a significant source of state revenue.

Unlike other essential commodities, dealers noted that the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of petroleum products cannot be artificially increased to offset illegal demands, leaving them financially vulnerable and operationally constrained.

The fraternity further stated that dealers are currently caught in an unprecedented crisis. Compliance with unlawful demands allegedly exposes them to summons and punitive action by State authorities, including the threat of invoking stringent laws such as the National Security Act (NSA). Conversely, refusal to comply has reportedly resulted in bomb threats and direct threats to their lives.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the public, the MPDF appealed to the people of Manipur for understanding and solidarity. The fraternity described the situation as a “life-and-death crossroads” for dealers, while alleging that official response to their distress has remained largely absent.

The petroleum dealers warned that under these extreme and unavoidable circumstances, the shutdown of petrol pumps would resume again unless adequate protection, intervention, and a concrete resolution are ensured. They urged the State government to take decisive action within the coming week, from December 22 to December 28, 2025, failing which the protest will resume.