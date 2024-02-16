Fuel outlets operating in the valley districts of Manipur have decided to shut down for three days starting Friday due to alleged "financial crisis" and "donation demands by various organisations".

Representatives of the retail outlets made this announcement after an emergency meeting on Thursday, stating that any additional pressure during this time will result in further closures.

The release states, "In continuation of the meeting held on 10th Feb 24, this is to inform that all Manipur dealers of petrol pump held an emergency meeting (@ Hotel Nirmala) on 15th Feb'24, physically attended by 138 (one hundred & thirty-eight) members and also many members via phone who have unanimously decided that the retail outlet will be closed for three days starting 16th Feb'24 (Friday) till 18th Feb'24 (Sunday). Our current financial crisis, miseries, and grievances in-depth details have been shared to print and media houses. During these periods, any untoward/unwanted pressure will result in further closure of the retail outlets."



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On February 10, the representatives informed Chief Minister N Biren Singh that they might be forced to close their retail outlets if the financial demands or donations exceed their capacity to pay.

In the letter to the CM, representatives of the retail outlets highlighted the challenges faced by them, including a decline in sales, a significant decrease in profit margins (almost 40-50%), and an "excessive number of demands for donations from various organisations." "We are facing a decline in sales due to the present crisis and our profit margins have decreased considerably by almost 40 per cent to 50 per cent" the letter said.

"Our employees have been getting threats and some of them have been kidnapped for ransom," the letter added.

"Some of our retail outlets (petrol pumps) have been asked to close down if we are unable to meet their demands," it informed.

The representatives explained that managing expenses such as employee salaries, company fees, insurance, and income tax has become difficult with their current income.

"In light of these challenges, the representatives have requested the chief minister's assistance in overcoming the financial crisis," they added.