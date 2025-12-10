Manipur petroleum dealers announce day-long shutdown on December 13 following bomb threat

The Manipur petroleum dealers fraternity has announced a complete shutdown of petrol pumps across the Valley and peripheral areas on December 13, in response to a recent bomb threat that has raised serious concerns over the safety of fuel station workers and the public.

The decision follows a shocking incident on December 6, when a hand grenade was discovered inside the restroom of Ibudhou Pakhangba Filling Station at Keikol, Koirengei Road, concealed along with a letter issuing threats of dire consequences if unspecified demands were not met.

The dealers’ body stated that the escalating pattern of threats, extortion demands, and staff intimidation has made it increasingly difficult to operate safely.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the fraternity emphasized that petroleum dealers have been consistently serving the people of Manipur as part of an essential service, operating round the clock during emergencies and crises as mandated by government guidelines.

The fraternity highlighted the crucial role of fuel stations in the state’s economy:

Fuel outlets contribute significantly to state revenue, collecting VAT of Rs 19.56 per litre on petrol and Rs 10.11 per litre on diesel.

Monthly VAT contributions from petrol pumps amount to approximately ₹25–30 crore, based on sales volumes.

Each retail outlet employs 10–15 permanent staff, in addition to indirect workers, drivers and handymen, making it one of the state’s key employment generators.

Fuel stations also support community development projects through CSR initiatives in coordination with civil society groups and local bodies.

The dealers further noted that unlike other businesses that can adjust market prices to offset illegal taxes or extortion demands, petrol pumps operate on government-fixed prices, leaving them with no mechanism to compensate for mounting unlawful financial pressures.

They warned that continued threats and demands not only endanger public safety but also disrupt the state’s revenue system and the operational integrity of government-regulated petroleum supplies.

The fraternity appealed to the government to intervene urgently, stating that fuel stations have already suffered more than a 50% reduction in sales since the onset of the ongoing crisis on May 3, 2023.

Concluding their statement, the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity resolved that any future bomb threats or extreme monetary demands would compel them to enforce an indefinite statewide closure of all petrol pumps.