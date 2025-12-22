Manipur petroleum dealers postpone petrol pump shutdown after govt assurances

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity has postponed its proposed shutdown of petrol pumps across Manipur, which was scheduled to begin from December 29, following what it described as a positive response from the state government.



A representative of the fraternity said government authorities have responded to the concerns raised by petroleum dealers and have provided assurances on the issues highlighted by them. In view of these assurances, the fraternity decided to defer its agitation.



The decision was also taken keeping in mind the upcoming observance of Imoinu Irat Puja, Christmas, and other related events. The representative said the move was made in the larger public interest and out of respect for the festive season, while allowing the government time to act on its commitments.



However, the fraternity clarified that it would continue to closely monitor the situation and assess the steps taken by the authorities to address their demands, adding that future action would depend on the government’s response.