All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters’ Association (AMPPTA) and All Manipur Petroleum Products Drivers Association (AMPPDA) jointly condemned the incident of the alleged attack on oil tankers today along National Highway 37.

The associations demanded state government tighten security covers for truck drivers plying along national highways.

After the unfortunate incident of an armed attack on oil tankers at Tolen near Kaimai along National Highway 37, the above organisations met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh today.

The associations expressed insecurities and risks faced by drivers, they demanded to strengthen the security measures that escort trucks plying along the national highway.



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President of All Manipur Petroleum Product Transporter Association, A Tamphayai said that the alleged attack on oil tankers by armed miscreants is very unfortunate. The incident has led to injured two drivers and damaged five vehicles.

He continued and said that security protection has been reduced as many left for election duty. Taking this opportunity of security lapses, the attack was carried out.

As a response to their meeting, Chief Minister N Biren assured more security protection.

It is to be mentioned here that after the incident of the attack, people lined up at the oil pump for panic buying.

This comes after armed miscreants reportedly attacked an oil tanker and an LPG tanker today along National Highway 37, near Tolen in Keimai, Manipur.

The assault resulted in injuries to one truck driver and damage to at least three tankers.

The incident took place approximately at 10:30 am targeting the oil tankers. The attack resulted in significant damage, with at least three tankers bearing the brunt of the assault.