Manipur petroleum transporters to begin ‘Steering Wheel Down Strike’ from July 31

The Manipur Petroleum Transporters and Drivers Association has announced that its proposed “Steering Wheel Down Strike” will begin from July 31, following the failure to reach a concrete resolution over the alleged collection of illegal taxes along the Imphal–Jiribam stretch of National Highway-37.

The association had submitted a memorandum to the Manipur government on July 15, seeking a 15-day deadline to address the issue. Although a meeting was held with government authorities on July 29, the association said no concrete outcome had emerged from the discussions.

“Since no concrete resolution has been arrived at, the Steering Wheel Down Strike will come into effect from July 31, 2026, as already informed in the memorandum submitted on July 15,” the association said in a press release.

As part of the strike, petroleum products will not be loaded or supplied to retail outlets from the Malom Depot in Imphal. The association also announced that there would be no loading or supply of LPG cylinders to gas agencies from the Sekmai Bottling Plant.

The transporters further said that no empty convoys would join from New Keithelmanbi, while loaded tankers from Jiribam would also not be allowed to join the movement during the strike.

However, tankers—both empty and loaded—that were stranded on NH-37 on or before July 30 will be allowed to proceed to their respective destinations.

The association said petrol pumps would remain open until their existing stocks were exhausted, with fuel outlets allowed to operate based on supplies received on or before July 30.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience likely to be caused to the public, the association appealed for support, claiming that the alleged illegal taxes collected along the national highway were contributing to artificially high inflation and affecting the wider population.

The proposed strike could disrupt the movement and supply of petrol, diesel and LPG across Manipur if the issue remains unresolved.