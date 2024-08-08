The Chemist and Druggist Association of Kangpokpi District launched a counter-blockade today on National Highway 2. This decisive action comes in response to an alleged ongoing blockade by valley-based organizations, which the association claims has restricted the flow of pharmaceutical supplies, including life-saving drugs, to Kangpokpi District since May 3, 2023.

Earlier, on July 31, the association issued a stern warning, threatening to impose a counter-blockade if the impediments to pharmaceutical transport were not lifted. Despite the warning, the association alleges that the unlawful blockade persisted, forcing their hand to take direct action.

Volunteers from the Chemist and Druggist Association set up a checkpoint at Bongmoul Village in the Champhai Sub-Division along NH-2. They intercepted two trucks en route to Imphal, seizing substantial quantities of pharmaceutical supplies, including crucial life-saving medicines.

The General Secretary of the Chemist and Druggist Association, David said, “The unlawful blockade of pharmaceutical supplies and life-saving drugs by certain valley-based organisations caused severe shortages in Kangpokpi District, putting countless lives at risk. Our counter-blockade is a necessary measure to ensure that essential medicines reach the Kangpokpi District.”

Meanwhile, in a concerted effort to address the ongoing blockade of pharmaceutical supplies, the Kangpokpi District Administration convened a crucial meeting with representatives from the Chemist and Druggist Association Kangpokpi District at the Deputy Commissioner's office later this afternoon.

According to the association, the meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, was attended by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi. During the discussion, both officials assured the association that they would take the necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of pharmaceutical supplies and life-saving drugs to the district. They also committed to providing all the necessary help for the establishment of stockists in Kangpokpi within a week.

Following these assurances from the district authorities, the Chemist and Druggist Association agreed to release the seized pharmaceutical supplies and life-saving drugs that were originally bound for the valley.