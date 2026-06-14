Manipur pharmacists protest proposed rule change, seek early pharmacy council polls

Pharmacists and pharmacy students across Manipur staged a peaceful sit-in protest in Imphal on June 13, opposing a proposed amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and demanding the immediate conduct of the long-pending Manipur State Pharmacy Council election.

Organised by the Indian Pharmacist Association (IPA), Manipur State Branch, the demonstration was held at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai Community Hall from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Registered pharmacists, pharmacy students and other stakeholders from different parts of the state participated in the protest.

A key concern raised by the protesters was the proposed amendment to Rule 64 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, which seeks to allow Science Graduates to be recognised as "Competent Persons" in place of Registered Pharmacists.

Members of the pharmacy fraternity argued that the role requires specialised pharmaceutical knowledge, professional training and practical experience acquired through formal pharmacy education and registration. They contended that replacing qualified pharmacists with general science graduates could dilute professional standards and weaken the statutory role of pharmacists in the healthcare system.

The protesters also highlighted the delay in conducting the Manipur State Pharmacy Council election, originally scheduled for September 2025. According to participants, the prolonged postponement has affected the representation of pharmacists in the state and denied registered members an opportunity to participate in professional governance.

Several pharmacist organisations extended support to the protest, including the Meitei-Pangal Registered Pharmacist Association of Manipur (MRPAM), the Manipur Pharmacist Association (MPA) and the Senapati District Registered Pharmacist Association. Representatives from pharmacy institutions and students also joined the demonstration.

The participants urged the Government of India and concerned authorities to protect the professional role of qualified pharmacists and ensure that the Pharmacy Council election is conducted without further delay.

The programme concluded peacefully, with participants reiterating their commitment to safeguarding professional standards, democratic representation and quality healthcare services in the state.