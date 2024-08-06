In a bid to tackle the rising concerns over illegal migration from Bangladesh, the District Commissioner of Pherzawl, Asish Das, has enforced a night curfew across the district starting today. This decisive measure aims to maintain law and order while addressing security threats.

The curfew order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagar Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibits the assembly of five or more individuals and restricts the movement of people outside their residences from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. The directive also bans the possession of firearms, sharp objects, and other potential weapons.

The curfew will be in effect continuously, with designated relaxation periods from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate essential activities. The order excludes government agencies, security forces, and essential services, which are exempt from the curfew's restrictions.

Emergency applications for processions related to marriage or funerals can be submitted to the District Commissioner or the District Superintendent of Police, Pherzawl. Written permissions must be obtained before conducting any such events.

The curfew aims to address the perceived threat of illegal migrants entering the region and ensure the safety of the district's residents. Security forces are tasked with enforcing the curfew strictly and maintaining public order.