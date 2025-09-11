Manipur: Phungyar BJP unit refutes resignation claims, calls move ‘publicity stunt’

The BJP’s Phungyar unit has dismissed the recent resignation announcement made by a group of individuals claiming to be executives of the 43/Phungyar BJP Mandal and Morcha, calling it a “publicity stunt” aimed at misleading the public.

The clarification came after a press release issued on September 11, led by Ngachonmi Ramshang, declared their resignation from the primary membership of the party. The group alleged discontent within the Mandal, but local BJP leaders have accused them of long-standing anti-party activities.

According to Awung Shimray Hopingson, former BJP candidate from 43-Phungyar (ST) Assembly Constituency, the individuals in question have been working against the party’s interests since the 2022 Assembly Elections, when Ramshang was denied a BJP ticket.

“Instead of supporting the official party candidate, they openly campaigned for rival parties, weakening the BJP’s prospects,” Hopingson said. He recalled that on March 17, 2022, he had submitted a formal petition to the BJP Manipur Pradesh president, urging disciplinary action against them.



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In the petition, Hopingson alleged that after gathering sufficient information and reports, it was “conclusively proved that they colluded to ensure that our official candidate should not be elected at any cost, for reasons best known to them.” He further appealed to the party leadership to take necessary disciplinary action in the interest of the BJP and the people of the constituency.

“The official BJP Mandal and booth-level executives of 43-Phungyar remain intact and fully committed. We continue to work tirelessly at the grassroots to strengthen the party’s presence across the constituency,” Hopingson clarified, adding that the so-called resignation reflects only the “personal frustration and ambitions of a few individuals.”

The BJP in Phungyar maintains that the people of the constituency are aware of the facts and continue to support the party, dismissing the recent resignation claim as an attempt to tarnish its image.