Manipur: PLA-linked cadre arrested in Imphal East, two juveniles apprehended in Tengnoupal

Security forces in Manipur arrested an alleged active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Imphal East and apprehended two juvenile cadres of the outfit in Tengnoupal district, officials said.

On September 30, the Chief of District Police (CDO), Imphal East, conducted an operation at Khurai Puthiba Leikai and arrested 46-year-old Nepram Singhajit Singh, who was allegedly an active member of the RPF/PLA.

According to the security agencies, Singh was allegedly involved in the recruitment of new cadres. He had reportedly gone to the area to arrange bus tickets for transporting newly recruited cadres towards Ukhrul.

In a separate operation on September 29, Tengnoupal Police, along with security forces, apprehended two juvenile active cadres of the PLA near Border Pillar (BP)-87 at Yangoupokpi under Tengnoupal Police Station.

The apprehensions are part of ongoing security operations against insurgent groups in the state.

Manipur Police has been conducting search and security operations across several districts in recent weeks. The police's official website has also reported multiple recent operations involving the recovery of arms, ammunition and other items.