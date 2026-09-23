Manipur: PLA member arrested, 20000 suspected WY tablets seized in separate operations

Security forces in Manipur arrested an alleged active member of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and seized around 20,000 suspected WY tablets in separate operations carried out in Kakching and Imphal East districts, officials said.

In the first operation on September 22, a joint team of the CDO Unit Kakching and 43 Assam Rifles arrested an alleged active PLA member from the Lamjao Mayai Leikai area under Waikhong police station in Kakching district.

The arrested person was identified as 23-year-old Maibam Gunamani, alias Meirik Singh, son of Maibam Mani Singh, a resident of Lamjao Mayai Leikai in Kakching district.

In a separate operation the same day, a joint team of Heingang police station personnel and the Quick Action Team (QAT) of 86 Battalion CRPF intercepted a passenger bus bearing registration number MN03 T-2080 at Mantripukhri.

During a search of the bus, the team recovered 20,000 suspected WY tablets, weighing approximately 2.1 kg, which were allegedly concealed inside the vehicle.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. They were identified as 37-year-old Md. Anish Khan of Lilong Usoipokpi and 36-year-old Korimayum Nurul Haque of Lilong Haoreibi Makha Leikai.

Further investigation into both cases is underway.