Manipur plans bigger Sangai Festival, pushes Polo as state’s unique identity

The state government is gearing up for a larger and more widely promoted 12th edition of the Sangai Festival, with a focus on showcasing Manipur’s culture and resilience, following a series of high-level meetings chaired by the Governor at Raj Bhavan on September 19.

Officials reviewed festival plans, including programs, committee structures, and national and international promotional strategies. The tourism department presented a detailed roadmap to ensure this year’s festival draws greater attention while highlighting Manipur’s traditions and spirit.

The meetings also addressed strategies to strengthen Polo as a distinctive feature of the state. Discussions included demographic profiling, conservation and breeding of ponies, promotion of Sagol Kangjei, and support mechanisms for pony owners to sustain the sport’s cultural and economic relevance.

Challenges at the Government Polytechnic in Takyelpat, including manpower shortages and infrastructure gaps, were also examined. Senior officials explored measures to improve educational and administrative outcomes.

The day concluded with a Governor-in-Council session, reviewing departmental initiatives and measures to enhance governance efficiency across the state.