Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of the 150 Bedded Critical Care Block of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, under the Prime Minister- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission virtually from Race Course Ground, Rajkot, Gujarat today.

A formal programme was also held at the Jubilee Hall of RIMS in connection with the foundation stone laying of the Critical Care Block, with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh as the Chief Guest.

Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan, Member of Parliament for Outer Manipur Constituency Dr. Lorho S Pfoze, MLA of Uripok AC Kh. Raghumani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Vandana Jain, Director (RIMS) Dr. G. Sunil Kumar Sharma and Medical Superintendent (RIMS) Dr. N. Sanjb shared the dais with the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh congratulated the RIMS family on the new project. He stated that the Critical Care Block is very important for providing better healthcare services to the people, stating that we should be prepared for facing eventuality like COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled the hardship faced by the State during COVID-19 pandemic due to lack of oxygen in meeting its demand. The Government had worked day and night to set up oxygen plants. However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Oxygen plants had been set across all District Headquarters, ICU beds in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences had been increased and various other developments were taken up in the health sector, he maintained.

N. Biren Singh further appreciated the Prime Minister for his far sighted vision and dedication and taking up preventive and precautionary measures in the health sector. He continued that changes and development could be seen in every sector in the State and Northeast India under his leadership.

Regarding the current law and order situation in the State, he expressed hopefulness that peace and normalcy would be restored soon. He added that talks and meetings are being held at different levels to bring an amicable solution.

