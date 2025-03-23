Manipur police has registered six separate FIRs against WhatsApp groups and channels for disseminating fake and inflammatory news, which have been causing fear, panic, and public alarm in Churachandpur district.

Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken against other channels as well if they continue to spread false or provocative content.

The police emphasized that the spread of misinformation can lead to unnecessary tensions and disrupt public order, urging the public to refrain from sharing unverified news. They further assured that stringent measures would be implemented to identify and take legal action against anyone found guilty of contributing to such activities.

The move highlights the growing concern over the misuse of social media platforms which tend to disturb peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the security forces in the state continued their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 230 nos. and 421 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively was ensured and strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations. A security convoy was also provided in sensitive stretches in order in to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.