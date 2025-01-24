In the ongoing operations to combat drug-related activities, approximately 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed in Lhungjang village under Saikul Police Station, Manipur.



Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded the coordinated efforts of the Kangpokpi Police, 133 Battalion CRPF, Forest Department, and the Executive Magistrate in executing the operation.



Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated, “I commend the Kangpokpi Police, 133 Bn CRPF, Forest Department, and the Executive Magistrate for their coordinated and resolute efforts in conducting the destruction drive of illegal poppy cultivation at Lhungjang village under Saikul Police Station. The destruction of approximately 35 acres of illegal poppy cultivation is a significant step toward our shared vision of a drug-free Manipur.”

35 ACRES OF ILLEGAL POPPY CULTIVATION DESTROYED AT LHUNGJANG VILLAGE.



I commend the Kangpokpi Police, 133 Bn CRPF, Forest Department, and the Executive Magistrate for their coordinated and resolute efforts in conducting the destruction drive of illegal poppy cultivation at… pic.twitter.com/NxsFkFkhyB — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 24, 2025



He further called upon citizens and stakeholders to unite in the fight against illegal drug activities, emphasizing collective action to achieve a safer and drug-free society. This initiative is part of the broader strategy of the Manipur government to eradicate drug-related challenges and ensure a healthier future for the region.