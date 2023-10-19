In a grand ceremony on October 19 to commemorate the 132nd Manipur Police Raising Day, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh made significant announcements that brought cheer to the state's law enforcement officers. The event, held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade ground, saw the Chief Minister acknowledging the invaluable role played by the police force, highlighting their contributions not only in maintaining law and order but also in various other fields.

The main highlights of the day included the announcement of the establishment of a Women’s Police Battalion, a significant move towards gender equality and strengthening the police force. Additionally, Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh declared an increase in the Ration Money allowance for police personnel by an additional Rs. 500 each, demonstrating the government's commitment to the welfare of its police force.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his gratitude for the dedication and sacrifices made by the State Police. He emphasized that every police officer, regardless of their background, should consider themselves as Indians or Manipuris first, fostering unity among the ranks. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order as a top priority and how the failure to do so can empower lawbreakers.

N. Biren Singh also addressed the issue of illegal arms and ammunition, revealing that some of the looted weapons from the State Police have been voluntarily returned. He appealed to those with illegal arms to surrender them without fear of legal consequences, a significant step in curbing illicit arms trade.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the ongoing War on Drugs campaign, underlining that it is aimed at safeguarding future generations and ensuring a drug-free society. He commended the support and cooperation of Central Ministries, including Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in closely monitoring Manipur's situation.

In his speech, the Chief Minister called for an end to highway blockades and the intimidation of drivers and businesses. He also warned of countermeasures from State commandos to tackle such incidents.

Shri N. Biren Singh took a moment to pay his respects to the 11 personnel, including eight from the Manipur Police, one from Assam Rifles, and two from BSF, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the recent turmoil that began on May 3.

DGP Shri Rajiv Singh highlighted the rich history of Manipur Police, underlining the significance of the 132-year milestone. He also spoke about the police force's response to the violence in recent months, emphasizing their dedication to saving lives and property.

As part of the Raising Day celebrations, the Chief Minister presented the DGP Running Trophies to the Best Battalion (1st Battalion Manipur Rifles), Best Police Station (Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West District), and Best Police Officer 2023 (Dr. Asem Satyabati Devi of Lilong Police Station, Thoubal District).

The day's festivities included the Nishan Toli and March Past by 13 contingents, a skill show by the Manipur Police Sports Club, and a motorcycle display by police personnel. Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh also released a souvenir titled "Sportstars" as part of the celebration.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Manipur State Assembly Speaker Shri Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, several Ministers and MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, and senior officials from Central Armed Police Forces, para-military, and the Army.