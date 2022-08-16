The Thoubal police of Manipur upon receiving reliable input from 16 Assam Rifles, arrested 5 cadres of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) today morning at 8:15 am. The security forces alsoseized four hand grenades from the cadres.

Information received by the Thoubal police suggested that one SS Lt. Colonel Rishikanta alias Ranbir of the banned organization PLA along with some cadres of the PLA, had planned to disrupt the recent Independence Day Celebrations by planting explosives, targeting non-local people in various districts of the valley.

The cadres were also transporting arms and explosives from Moreh to one person at Tentha area to accomplish their plans.

A team of CDO-TBL led by Addl. SP (Ops) O Wangkhomba assisted by Inspector N. Sadananda and personnel of 16 AR under the overall supervision of Jogeshchandra Haobijam, SP-Thoubal conducted a cordon and search operation at Tentha Tuwaband Leikai during which the following 5 cadres of the PLA were arrested along with the seizure of 4 hand grenades.

The arrested PLA cadres have been identified as Keidongbam Subol alias Khomei (43) of Wangbal Mayai Leikai, Paonam Manikanta Singh alias Amuyaima (32) of Jirighat Lakhinagar a/p Tentha Tuwaband Leikai, Thambalmani (46) of Yairipok Singa Ethei Mapal.

As a follow-up of the above operation, two more cadres of the PLA were arrested by teams of CDO TBL and a column of Assam Rifle troopers, namely Sougaijam Ronan (32) of Kakching Wairi Kamala Pareng and Naorem Britain (27) of Kakching Khunyai Leikai.

Upon inquiry it was found that the arrested cadres were involved in two incidents of IED blasts in the valley that is the IED Blast at Durga Mandir, Telepati in Imphal East on May 13, 2022 and the IED Blast at Khongjom Sapam, Thoubal on May 30, 2022.

Later, the above-arrested persons and seized items were handed over to Khongjom Police Station and after observing due formalities, a case has been registered for further investigation.