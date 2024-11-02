Manipur Police apprehended Senjam Suraj Meitei, a 25-year-old alleged member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), linked to an assault case in the Lamsang area. The arrest, made in connection with the early morning attack on two individuals from Senapati on October 31, has prompted authorities to intensify investigations. Police have registered a case and are interrogating the suspect as part of their ongoing efforts to dismantle violent activities associated with insurgent groups.

Amid the heightened security alert, law enforcement and security forces have launched widespread area domination and search operations across vulnerable regions within both the hill and valley districts of Manipur. Their goal is to enhance stability and curb insurgency activities in areas known to be at risk.

To ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential goods, strict security protocols are in place along National Highways 37 and 2. Under this plan, authorities successfully facilitated the passage of 159 and 260 vehicles, respectively, carrying essential supplies. Convoys and enhanced security coverage have been arranged along sensitive stretches to maintain secure and efficient transport routes.

In a further step toward fortifying security, a total of 99 checkpoints, or ‘Nakas,’ have been installed across multiple districts. These checkpoints, strategically located in both hill and valley regions, are manned by police personnel conducting inspections to prevent violations. So far, seven individuals have been detained for various infractions across districts, underscoring the state’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.



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