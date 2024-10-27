Three suspected militants were apprehended and a significant weapons cache was recovered during security operations along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

Two alleged members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Ningombam Priyo Singh and Saikhom Devjit Singh, both 21, were apprehended on October 26 in Tengnoupal District. The arrests came just a day after security forces detained Robert Lalhahdam, a suspected cadre of the PREPAK(PRO), at Yanghoubung village. An INSAS Excalibur Rifle was recovered from his possession.

Security forces also uncovered a hidden arsenal during search operations in the Churachandpur District. The weapons were found in the forested areas near Teijang village, at the foothills of Thangjing ridge.

The recovered items include: Three rifles, including an improvised sniper rifle with telescopic sight, a homemade mortar with stand, 30 rounds of live ammunition, multiple explosive components including detonators and safety fuzes and tear smoke grenades.