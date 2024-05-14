Manipur: Police apprehends 7 suspects in Paona Bazar and Thangal Bazar attacks
Manipur Police have apprehended seven individuals, including two named adults and five children in conflict with the law, in connection with a series of attacks on civilians in the Paona Bazar and Thangal Bazar areas. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the security challenges faced in these areas.
- Manipur Police arrest 7 individuals suspected of involvement in Paona Bazar and Thangal Bazar attacks.
- Among the arrested are 2 adults and 5 children in conflict with the law.
- The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the security challenges in these areas.
Following a series of attacks on civilians in and around Paona Bazar and Thangal Bazar areas in Manipur, Police registered a case and launched an investigation. The attacks, carried out by unknown miscreants, had sparked concern among residents and authorities.
During their investigation, Manipur Police identified and apprehended 7 individuals suspected to be involved in these incidents. The apprehensions took place across various locations in Imphal West and Imphal East Districts. The arrested individuals include Khumukcham Brainny Singh (19 years old), R.K. Ronish Singh (22 years old) and 5 children in conflict with the law (CCL).
The apprehensions mark a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to address the security challenges faced in these areas. Manipur Police's quick response and efficient investigation have been commended by local residents and authorities.
Further investigation into the motives behind the attacks and the involvement of other individuals is currently underway. The apprehended suspects will be subject to legal proceedings as the investigation progresses, to ensure justice for the victims and maintain peace and security in the region.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today