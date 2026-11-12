Manipur Police, Army recover arms and explosives in joint operation in Bishnupur
Manipur Police and the Army recovered arms and explosives near Keipha Road in Bishnupur. The weapons' origin and details of any related arrests remain awaited.
- Joint operation was conducted near Keipha Road on November 10
- CDO Bishnupur and Moirang Police Station personnel joined Army troops
- Seized firearms included two pistols, an MP-5, mortar and SBBL gun
A joint team of Manipur Police and the Army recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive devices from the vicinity of Keipha Road in Bishnupur district on November 10.
According to Manipur Police, the operation was conducted by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Bishnupur, Moirang Police Station and the Army.
The recovered items include two country-made pistols with magazines, one country-made MP-5 with a magazine, one country-made mortar and one SBBL gun.
The team also recovered three hand grenades, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one High Explosive (HE) bomb and other miscellaneous items.
Manipur Police shared details of the recovery in a post on X. Further information regarding the origin of the seized weapons and any arrests in connection with the recovery is awaited.
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