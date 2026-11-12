A joint team of Manipur Police and the Army recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosive devices from the vicinity of Keipha Road in Bishnupur district on November 10.

According to Manipur Police, the operation was conducted by personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Bishnupur, Moirang Police Station and the Army.

The recovered items include two country-made pistols with magazines, one country-made MP-5 with a magazine, one country-made mortar and one SBBL gun.

The team also recovered three hand grenades, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), one High Explosive (HE) bomb and other miscellaneous items.

Manipur Police shared details of the recovery in a post on X. Further information regarding the origin of the seized weapons and any arrests in connection with the recovery is awaited.