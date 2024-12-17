Manipur's Imphal East police and the Indian Army, in a joint operation, recovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) near lower ridges of Maphital, along the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

The personnel, in collaboration with the Bomb Disposal Squad of Army also recovered 21.5 kg of explosives.

Acting on specific intelligence, the personnel thwarted the IED threat to local population from Tumukhong, Moiranpurel, Nongdam Tangkhul and Itham villages who use these areas for cattle grazing and farming activities.

Earlier, in a separate incident, security forces in Manipur carried out search operations and area domination exercises across fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts in Manipur.

The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and explosives from L. Jangnomphai and Freedom Hill in Kangpokpi District.