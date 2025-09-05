Manipur police arrest 10 with brown sugar in two districts

Security forces in Manipur have arrested 10 individuals and seized narcotics valued at more than Rs 1 crore during two separate operations this week, police confirmed on September 5.

In Churachandpur district’s Lamjang area, four people were taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities discovered 1.5 kg of brown sugar hidden inside 122 soap cases.

On the same day, six others, including a woman, were arrested at the Tadubi check post in the Senapati district. Security personnel recovered 2.1 kg of brown sugar from them and impounded two four-wheelers used during the operation.

Police said the arrested individuals are being interrogated to trace the supply chain and identify others linked to the drug network.