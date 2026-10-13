Manipur police arrest 13 for allegedly sharing, monetising explicit content on Telegram

Manipur police arrested 13 people, including one minor in conflict with law (CCL), for allegedly circulating and monetising non-consensual explicit photographs and videos of women from the state through multiple Telegram channels, including material classified as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The case came to light after police received credible information about the circulation, trading and monetisation of such content by administrators and users of multiple Telegram channels. An FIR was subsequently registered at Moirang Police Station, and an investigation was launched under the codename Operation Dignity.

According to the police, 14 mobile phones and one laptop have been seized as part of the investigation. The devices are expected to be examined as investigators work to establish the extent of the alleged network and identify those involved in creating, sharing and monetising the material.

Police are also investigating the financial trails linked to the alleged activities and examining whether additional victims were targeted.

The 13 arrested individuals are from Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kakching and Thoubal districts. They have been identified as N. Rajesh Singh alias Maipakchao, 21; H. Dhanajit Singh alias Taison, 19; S. Saphaba Singh, 19; Th. Cavendish Singh alias Ingocha, 21; H. Rojit Singh, 19; M. Clinton Singh, 28; Kh. Bipin Singh, 31; one child in conflict with law; S. Simpson Singh, 34; A. Aria Singh, 24; S. Alexander Singh, 31; K. Rakesh Singh, 18; and Ch. Robert Singh, 27.

The investigation remains underway, with police focusing on the wider network, the movement of money associated with the alleged distribution of the material, and the identification of further victims.