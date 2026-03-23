Manipur police arrest 14 UNLF (Koireng) cadres in Thoubal, arms and cash seized

Manipur Police have arrested 14 cadres linked to the proscribed UNLF (Koireng) during an operation in the Haokhong area under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on March 22.

Those apprehended have been identified as Nameirakpam Kondum Meitei alias Lanheiba (46) of Khumbong Makha Leikai, Imphal West; Sorokhaibam Rosesh alias Kangleipuba alias Kilo-I (43) of Chairen Leingangtabi, Bishnupur; Takhelchangbam Rajendro Sharma alias Khaba (59) of Bamaon Leikai Mange Makhong, Imphal East; Yelam Ratan Singh alias Khamba (54) of Khurai Chingambam Leikai, Imphal East; Ahanthem Ratan Meitei alias Shiroi (30) of Kumbi Haotak, Bishnupur; Soyam Sanjeep (42) of Khurai Thongam Leikai, Imphal East; Toijam Karjit Singh (20) of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, Imphal West; Pukhrihongbam Nongsaba Meitei alias Laidaba (18) of Ngamukhong, Thoubal; Kanghujam Myson Meitei (17) of Taobungkhok Awang Leikai, Imphal West; Thoudam Muna Meitei alias Inao (19) of New Keithelmanbi Awang Leikai, Imphal West; Konsam Bebeto Meetei (28) of Khurai Konsam Leikai, Imphal East; Wahengbam Santosh Meitei (19) of Kumbi Haotak, Bishnupur; Kshetrimayum Dickson Singh (19) of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, Imphal West; and Chingakham Romesh Singh alias Yaiphaba (30) of Takhel Mamang Leikai, Imphal East.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of two INSAS rifles, eight INSAS light machine gun magazines, five INSAS rifle magazines, and 100 rounds of INSAS ammunition. Cash amounting to ₹1 lakh was also seized, along with 12 mobile phones, five helmets, five backpacks, and four four-wheeler vehicles.

Officials indicated that the arrests could deal a significant blow to the group’s local network in parts of the Imphal valley and adjoining areas. The detained individuals are currently being interrogated to establish their roles and possible links to recent activities.

Further investigation is underway, police added.