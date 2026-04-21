Manipur police arrest 19 for curfew violations in Imphal

Manipur Police on April 19 arrested 19 individuals across the greater Imphal area for allegedly violating curfew orders and engaging in offences such as road blockades and damage to public property.

Officials said the arrests were made during coordinated enforcement drives in multiple localities following reports of disruption and obstruction. The action comes as authorities continue to enforce restrictions in sensitive areas to maintain order.

Those detained include Nongthombam Lolin Meitei (33), Samurailatpam Sibananda Sharma (28), Ningthoukhongjam Rishikanta Meitei (28), Chungkham Kaiku (21), Potshangbam Bhumibon Khaba (38), Leimapokpam Romesh Meitei (40), Hrithik Roy (23), Hanjabam David Sharma (20), Jayprakash Akhom (38), Chungkham Sanatomba Singh (32), Ningombam Chetan Singh (26), Lairenmayum Bikram (38), Moirangthem Haimo (53), Thingujam Francish (21), Thingujam Moramba (22), Wangkhem Kuladhaja (30), Seram Manjit Meitei (25), Yumnam Sarat (27), and Gulit Thongam (20).

Police said cases have been registered and further investigation is ongoing, adding that strict enforcement of curfew measures will continue.