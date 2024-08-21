Manipur Police, on August 20, arrested two active cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) MC (Progressive) from Imphal East for their involvement in extortion activities.

The suspects, identified as Nongmaithem Rohit Singh (23 years) and Ronaldo Laishram (21 years), were found in possession of two mobile handsets.

In a separate incident on the same day, the Manipur Police arrested three members of an armed gang from Lilong Chajing, Imphal West District.

The trio, comprising Athokpam Digson Singh (24 years), Maibam Suresh Singh (29 years), and Chanambam Naotomba Singh (21 years), were found in possession of a 5.56mm INSAS LMG with an empty magazine, a 5.56mm INSAS Rifle with an empty magazine, a .32 pistol with one live round and a magazine, three mobile handsets, a four-wheeler vehicle, and Rs. 11,000 in cash, along with other miscellaneous items.