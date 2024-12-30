Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the outlawed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai in the Imphal West district. The arrested individuals, identified as Leishangthem Napoleon Meitei (35) and Thokchom Amujao Singh (33), were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting various individuals, including elected representatives.

During the arrest, the police recovered the following items from the duo:

Three mobile handsets

Twelve demand letters

One four-wheeler

Wider Security Operations Uncover Arms and Explosives

As part of ongoing measures to enhance security in the hill and valley regions, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises. The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Churachandpur District (Muallam Village, December 28, 2024):

One INSAS Excalibur Rifle with a magazine

One 9 mm pistol (country-made) with a magazine

One single-barrel rifle with a magazine

Three INSAS ball rounds

Tengnoupal District (Saivom Village, December 27, 2024):

Two .303 rifles with two magazines

One 12-bore single-barrel gun (country-made)

One pompi gun (country-made)

Seven IEDs (big and medium)

Five hand grenades

Five pompi ammunition rounds

Forty detonators

Sixty live rounds of ammunition

Three mine detonators

One Motorola radio set with five chargers



Authorities emphasized that such operations are aimed at dismantling militant networks and ensuring public safety in the region. The recovered items are being analyzed for further leads, while investigations continue to ascertain the extent of the duo's involvement in extortion and other illicit activities. Security forces remain vigilant in curbing insurgent activities and ensuring peace in the state.