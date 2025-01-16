Manipur Police on January 14, apprehended two active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive Wing Group) [KCP (PWG)] during an operation conducted near Machang Bakery Shop at Uripok Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District. The individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting shops and showrooms across the Imphal area.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Khangembam Sanaton Singh, also known as Sanatomba or Loya (51), and Thokchom Tiken Singh, also known as Ibungo (43).



Police recovered the following items from their possession:

- Four mobile handsets with four SIM cards,

- One side bag,

- Two wallets,

- Two Aadhaar cards,

- One four-wheeler vehicle, and

- Cash amounting to Rs 5,140.



Also read: Sikkim: Gangtok district administrative centre unveils advanced systems and facilities to streamline public service delivery