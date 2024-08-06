In a significant operation, Manipur Police apprehended two active members of the banned outfit KYKL from Keirak Khongnang Makhong in Kakching District.



The individuals, identified as Elangbam Rajen Singh (47) and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Singh (53), were allegedly involved in extorting money from the public and government employees across Kakching, Hiyanglam, and Sekmaijin areas. Authorities recovered a four-wheeler vehicle and a mobile phone from the suspects.

Simultaneously, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the vulnerable hill and valley districts. These operations led to significant recoveries from the foothills of Leirongthel Pitra Lok Macha in Thoubal District, including:

- Two 9mm SMGs with magazines

- Two 9mm pistols

- One .32 pistol

- Two .303 rifles (country-made)

- One 12-bore single-barrel gun

- Six HE-36 hand grenades

- Three MK-III A2 grenades

- Six tear smoke shells

- 123 live ammunition rounds

- One tube launcher

- Two HE-36 hand grenade detonators

- Two MK-III A2 grenade detonators

- One handset marked as "Baofeng"

The operations also focused on ensuring the safe movement of essential goods along NH-2. Security forces facilitated the movement of 220 vehicles carrying essential items, implementing strict security measures in vulnerable locations and providing security convoys through sensitive stretches.

Moreover, a total of 102 checkpoints were established across various districts of Manipur, both in the hills and valleys. These efforts led to the detention of 44 individuals for various violations, reflecting the heightened security measures in place to maintain order and safety in the region.