In a significant operation, Manipur Police apprehended two active militants belonging to separate insurgent groups in the Narankonjil area of Imphal West District.

The suspects, identified as 21-year-old Thongam Naoba Meitei of the KYKL and 23-year-old Huidrom Prabhash Singh, also known as Nonil, of the KCP (Noyon), were taken into custody for their involvement in extortion activities targeting the general public and local businesses.

The police recovered several items from the duo, including a four-wheeler vehicle, five mobile handsets, two Aadhaar cards, two wallets, and cash amounting to Rs 170.

The arrests mark a step forward in the ongoing efforts to curb militant-linked criminal activities in the state, as authorities continue to investigate the extent of the suspects' involvement in illegal operations.

Additionally, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group), KCP(PWG), during an operation in Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district.

The arrested individual has been identified as 47-year-old Oinam Amar Singh, also known by the alias "Joy."

Acting on intelligence inputs, police personnel apprehended the suspect and conducted a thorough search, leading to the recovery of two mobile handsets and three SIM cards from his possession.