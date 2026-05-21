Manipur police arrest 26-year-old sexual assault accused in Imphal East

The Manipur Police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault case registered at the Women Police Station in Imphal East district.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sadaf, a resident of Hatta Golapati Masjid Achouba in Imphal East district, was apprehended on May 19, 2026, from the Checkon Auto Parking area in Imphal East district following an investigation into the FIR.

Police stated that the case pertains to allegations of sexual assault and was being investigated by the Women Police Station in the district.

Officials said further investigation into the matter is currently underway.