The Manipur Police, on June 22 arrested three active cadres of proscribed outfit KCP (City Meitei) from Imphal West District, in connection with extortion activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Akoijam Robinson Singh (31 years), Phijam Tomba Singh (50 years) and Lourembam Sadananda Singh (18 years).

The police personnel recovered a four-wheeler vehicle from their possession.

In a similar incident, Manipur security forces arrested one individual from the general area between Kalapahar and Bongmol villages, in connection with extortion of money from truck drivers near Bongmol Village on NH-2, Kangpokpi district.

The individual, identified as Sathaolen Kilong (24 years) was arrested for extorting money from truck drivers.

The security personnel seized one synthetic leather purse, a mobile phone and Rs 4100 in cash.