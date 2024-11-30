In a major operation on November 28, the Manipur Police arrested three active members of the proscribed group KCP (PWG) for their involvement in extortion and illegal arms possession. The arrested individuals were identified as Chongtham Shyamchandra Singh alias Sanajaoba alias Malemsana (23) from Imphal West, Maibam Suraj Khan (32), and Boghimayum Sahid Khan (30), both from Imphal East.

During the operation, authorities recovered:

- Three 5.56 mm INSAS live rounds,

- One empty case of .32 ammunition,

- Three mobile phones, and

- One wallet.

On the same day, Manipur Police apprehended another individual, Chongtham Thoicha alias Romeo Meitei (20), from Kiyam Mamang Leikai under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West. He is suspected of involvement in the arson and damage to properties belonging to elected representatives on November 16, 2024.

Also read: Security forces seize arms and ammunition in extensive operations across vulnerable areas