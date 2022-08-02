A combined team of Manipur’s Bishnupur District Police Commando and a column of 31 Assam Rifles arrested four active cadres of proscribed militant outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) with arms and ammunition from different areas of Bishnupur District including Saiton area and Torbung Bangla area yesterday evening.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Amom Shantikumar Singh (24 years), son of Late Amom Jugindro Singh of Kumbi Haotak Tampha Khunou; Ningthoujam Khelemba Singh (24 years), son of Late Ningthoujam Miteshwor Singh of Kumbi Terakhong; Wahengbam Marjit alias Dingku (24 years), son of Wahengbam Sunderjit of Kumbi Terakhong and Ningthoujam Thoiba Singh (22 years), son of Late Ningthoujam Miteshwor Singh of Churachandpur Khumujamba Meitei Leikai.

The security personnel seized one 9 mm pistol with one magazine and 7 live ammunitions, 4 mobile phones, one pulsar bike black in colour bearing registration number MN03S 8504 and one FZ bike black in colour bearing registration number MN01Z-7023 which were used in the commission of pre-judicial activities.

According to police sources, acting on an information received regarding presence of extremist outfit NRFM cadres loitering in and around Saiton area to carry out prejudicial activities, the combined team led by Additional SP (Operations) Bishnupur Roni Mayengbam assisted by OC Commando Unit, Bishnupur Subedar Y. Shaktishen Singh, Havildar RK Manjit Singh along with the column of 31 Assam Rifles under the overall guidance of SP Bishnupur N. Herojit Meetei conducted cordon and search operation at various locations including Saiton and Torbung Bangla areas.

During the course of the operation, the combined team arrested Amom Shantikumar Singh around 7:50 pm and Ningthoujam Khelemba Singh around 7:40 pm from Torbung Bangla from Tiddim road, NH-2.

On verification, they disclosed that they are active cadres of NRFM outfit and are working under the command of Pheirembam Boris Singh from Moirang College Gate and Daballo, self style chairman of the NRFM outfit. On further verification, Ningthoujam Khelemba disclosed that he along with Wahengbam Marjit alias Dingku Singh have killed one non-Manipuri at Churachandpur recently under the direction of Boris and Daballo of the outfit. Wahengbam Marjit around 8:25 pm from his residence. On further verification, Marjit disclosed that he had shot the non-Manipuri on June 17, 2022. He also revealed that he had planted one IED at Lamphel Pharmacy, RIMS road recently and also served demand letters to various institutions as directed by Daballo of the outfit.

He also stated that Ningthoujam Thoiba Singh was also involved in serving demand letters at Imphal area and Churachandpur District. Accordingly, the commando team also arrested Ningthoujam Thoiba Singh around 9:05 pm from his residence.

The arrested persons and the seized items were handed over to Moirang Police Station for taking further necessary legal action, the source added.