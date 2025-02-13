Manipur Police arrested four active cadres of the KCP (PWG) and one cadre of the PREPAK (PRO) organization on February 12, 2025, in connection with a series of extortion activities in Imphal West District.

Takhelmayum Victor (23), Huidrom Vikash Singh (25), Oinam Naocha (19), and Awungshi John (33) were apprehended from their camp at Kameng Sabal under Lamsang Police Station.

Authorities allege that these individuals were involved in extorting money from the general public, shops, stone crushers, government employees, and pharmacies in and around Imphal.

During the operation, police seized several arms and equipment, including three .32 pistols loaded with seven rounds, two 9mm pistols loaded with ten rounds, an empty 9mm case, 113 donation cards, a Baofeng handset, three mobile handsets, two two-wheelers, and two notebooks.

In a parallel operation, Pebam Dhakeshor Singh (51), an active cadre of PREPAK, was arrested from Singjamei Okram Leikai under Singjamei Police Station.



Also Read: Manipur Congress questions purpose of BJP NE in-charge Sambit Patra's visit to state

Singh is accused of demanding money from the general public in the Singjamei area using a mobile phone provided by an associate named Sanajaoba. During his arrest, a mobile phone, wallet, Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, PAN card, and a notebook were recovered.

An FIR has been registered at Porompat Police Station on charges related to the sale of activated SIM cards using fake identity papers or impersonation.

Investigations revealed that these SIM cards are being exploited by anti-social and underground elements for extortion and intimidation, with one subscriber reportedly unaware that the SIM card had been issued in their name.

Several raids have been conducted as part of the ongoing investigation, and authorities have warned that further raids will continue.

Manipur Police have also advised mobile service providers to perform proper periodic verification at all levels to prevent misuse, cautioning that strict legal action will follow any lapses in compliance.