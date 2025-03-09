Manipur police arrested five individuals affiliated with insurgent groups KCP (PWG) and UPPK, all of whom were allegedly involved in extortion and other illegal operations across the region.

In the first operation, security forces arrested Shandham Romen Singh (39), an active member of KCP (PWG), from Samurou in Imphal West District. Authorities recovered 11 incriminating demand letters, which were reportedly being used to extort money from individuals and businesses.

In a separate incident, another KCP (PWG) operative, Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), was apprehended near the RIMS Main Gate in Lamphel. He was allegedly involved in extorting government officials and civilians. Police also seized a mobile handset from his possession, which is suspected to have been used for criminal activities.

Later the same day, three active members of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were arrested from Langol Type-II in Imphal West. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Ngangbam Bishan Meitei (24)

Ashangbam Manikanta Singh (37)

Sorokhaibam Nganthoi Singh (23)

The trio was allegedly running an illegal tribunal, extorting money from the general public by conducting unauthorized trials. During the operation, police recovered two four-wheelers, three mobile handsets, and other miscellaneous items from their possession.