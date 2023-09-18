In response to the rising incidents of extortion threats, impersonation, and misuse of police uniforms by armed miscreants in Manipur, the state's police force has intensified its efforts to combat such activities.

During a recent operation on September 16, Manipur Police successfully apprehended five individuals found in possession of sophisticated weaponry while wearing camouflage uniforms. Legal proceedings are now underway against these individuals.

However, following the arrests, a large number of people gathered to protest and attempted to besiege the Porompat Police Station, demanding the release of the detained individuals. In response to the escalating situation, joint security forces were compelled to employ tear gas to disperse the crowd. This action resulted in minor injuries, including one Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel.

The five arrested individuals have since been presented before a Judicial Magistrate and subsequently remanded into further police custody. Police are taking rigorous legal measures against these anti-social elements.