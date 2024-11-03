Manipur police successfully apprehended five cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) (KCP-PWG) from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

1. Thokchom Bikram Singh (29)

2. Sinam Bijen Singh (37)

3. Thangjam Deepak Singh (30)

4. Lambamayum Naobi Singh (26)

5. Huiningsumbam Ton Singh (21)

These individuals were allegedly involved in a series of criminal activities, including abduction and extortion.

During the operation, the police seized the following items from the arrested cadres:

* One 36 HE Hand grenade

* Two demand letters issued by the KCP-PWG

* Five mobile handsets

* Thirteen SIM cards

* One four-wheeler vehicle

The police are currently investigating the matter further to uncover the full extent of the group's activities.

On November 2, Manipur Police apprehended a member of the insurgent group People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) in the Kumbi area of Bishnupur District. The individual, identified as 32-year-old Nongmaithem Gunamani, also known as Allu, has reportedly been involved in a series of extortion activities in the region. During the arrest, law enforcement officers seized several items, including a 36-type hand grenade, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone.

In response to ongoing security concerns, joint operations by police and security forces were intensified, focusing on vulnerable hill and valley districts. These operations include extensive search missions and area control efforts to mitigate insurgency threats and maintain stability.

In addition to these efforts, the authorities ensured the safe passage of 309 vehicles carrying essential supplies along Manipur's major highways, National Highways 37 and 2, amid heightened security. Vulnerable segments along these routes have been closely monitored, with security convoys deployed to prevent disruptions and ensure the secure movement of goods.

Manipur Police further implemented a network of 110 checkpoints, or Nakas, across various districts, including both hill and valley regions. As part of the security operation, nine individuals were detained for alleged violations, emphasizing the state's commitment to maintaining order and ensuring the safety of its residents amid heightened tensions.