Manipur Police arrested five active members of the proscribed People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) [PREPAK (Pro)] in two separate operations conducted in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

In the first operation, conducted at Khongman Nandeibam Leikai under Irilbung Police Station, two individuals were arrested:

Chirom Rostam Meitei, also known as Chiromba (25)

Heikrujam Arvind Singh, also known as Michael/Heiroiba (32)

Both were allegedly involved in extorting money from civilians, private firms, and government officials. Authorities recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

In the second operation, executed near Ima Medhapati School in Heinoupok, Imphal West, police arrested three more PREPAK (Pro) operatives:

Laishram Boboi Meitei, also known as Boishemba (28)

Palujam Babu Singh, also known as Luthumba (25)

Yumnam Athoibi Chanu

These individuals were also allegedly involved in widespread extortion activities. Law enforcement officials recovered three mobile phones from them.